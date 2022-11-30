Body found in Eutawville ID’d as Tennessee woman

A body found near Eutawville belongs to a Tennessee woman, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The cause and manner of Crystal Nicole Tuner’s death remain under investigation pending additional lab work.

The remains of the 39-year-old resident of Tipton Avenue, Church Hill, Tenn. were found on Nov. 12.

A father and son were riding on a tractor when they discovered her body in a ditch on Cement Bridge Road.

Cement Bridge Road runs from County Line Road to Toney Bay Road in unincorporated areas of Eutawville. The location of the ditch where the men discovered the body was about a quarter-mile from County Line Road.