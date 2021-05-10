Body found in ditch ID'd as Orangeburg 59-year-old

The man’s body found in an Orangeburg ditch on Saturday has been identified as Steven M. Fanara, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Capt. Alfred Alexander said on Monday the investigation into the 59-year-old’s death is ongoing.

Fanara lived at the Palmetto Place apartments, located at 1600 Columbia Road.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released any details about Fanara’s death.

A woman called law enforcement around 5:47 p.m. after she walked past a ditch on Boulevard Street near Bennett Street and noticed a foul odor, according to the incident report.

The ditch was in an area off of Boulevard Street, but outside of the Clark Middle School property.

The woman was on the way to the Shell gas station when she made the discovery.

Investigators believe the body had likely been there for more than 24 hours before someone discovered it, according to Capt. Victor Cordon of Orangeburg DPS.

The report states that officers “used a Stokes basket and winch to retrieve the deceased person from the ditch.”