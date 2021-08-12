Body found in burning vehicle near Holly Hill; investigators hope DNA test will reveal ID

Firefighters discovered human remains in a burning vehicle tucked away in a cemetery just outside of Holly Hill on Friday, Aug. 6.

Investigators are working to determine if the male is a person reported missing out of Dorchester County, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.

Williams released a partial incident report on the fire on Thursday morning.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it received a report of a missing man on the morning of Aug. 6.

According to the report, a woman said she last saw him at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, when he left her Harleyville home in a 2014 white Nissan Altima.

Firefighters indicated the vehicle they found in the Greater Target AME/Bethel AME cemetery was “fully burnt, but appeared to be a Nissan.” They could not determine the make or model, the report said.

A firefighter reported the vehicle fire seemed suspicious because it was in the cemetery and “out of view from the roadway,” the report said.

He called for the sheriff’s office after he discovered a body inside of burning vehicle as he walked closer to it.