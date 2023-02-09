The body of a 38-year-old woman was discovered behind a Bamberg motel on Wednesday morning.

An autopsy is planned for Latrese Kutrina Broxton of Bamberg on Monday, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

Xavier Emmanuel Javonte Jones, 31, of Second Street, Bamberg, is facing a murder charge in Broxton’s death.

Someone at the Relax Inn found Broxton unresponsive on the ground behind the motel at 11 a.m. The motel is located at 2834 Main Highway.

The woman had “marks on her neck and bruises on the head area,” according to a Bamberg police report.

She was lying on her back, wearing a sweatshirt and had her feet crossed, the report states.

As officers walked around the scene, they also discovered a red and blue stocking cap, quarter and a “bag of breakfast which had not been there long enough for the flies to attract to it,” the report states.

Officers claim they saw Jones walking nearby.

They asked him if he knew anything about the person there.

Jones allegedly responded, “That’s what I heard.”

An officer told Jones he could leave the scene.

At that point, Bamberg police requested the assistance of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

While officers waited for agents to arrive, a woman arrived at the scene and claimed that Jones had visited her home.

The woman alleged that Jones said Broxton hit him and that he then took her phone, “hit her in the head and choked her,” the report states.

The woman claimed Jones also said, “That b - - - - might still be back there.”

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office located Jones and took him to the police department for questioning.

On Wednesday afternoon, police took Jones into custody on an unrelated charge and he remained at the Bamberg County Detention Center until he was served a warrant for Broxton’s murder on Thursday afternoon.