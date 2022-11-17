Blackville man arrested on drugs, weapon charge

A Blackville man and a Cordova 17-year-old juvenile were arrested Wednesday on two drug charges and a weapons charge.

Jeremiah Priester, 24, of Blackville was arrested on the charges stemming from a Tuesday morning call placed to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office about a man with a gun parked in a 2015 Kia at the Corona Drive apartments, according to an OCSO incident report.

Priester has been charged with possession with intent to distribute MDMA, more commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to an OCSO arrest warrant, Priester had in his possession a container with 20 pills of different colors and sizes of Ecstasy and four jars of marijuana with baggies and scales. Priester, who does not have a concealed weapons permit, was also found holding a black Glock 19 upon the arrival of law enforcement.

Officers arrived at the Corona Drive apartments around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday and found three men sitting in a Kia.

The report notes Priester was sitting in the driver's seat of the car with another individual in the passenger seat and another in the rear of the vehicle.

The weapon and drug violations were found after a search of the vehicle.

Another gun -- a Glock 22 40 caliber -- was found under the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

A 17-year-old in the front passenger seat was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Ecstasy and unlawful carrying of a firearm and was released to the custody of his mother. The 17-year old will be prosecuted as a juvenile as a juvenile, according to the incident report.

The name and warrants of the juvenile were withheld. The OCSO will release warrants and an identity if the individual is charged as an adult.

The subject in the back passenger seat was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana and released after admitting to officers that he had smoked a blunt.