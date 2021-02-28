Bill mandates boater ed; family promotes safety after fatal crash

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hutto has known the Kiser family for years.

He voted for the bill because he wants to prevent other families from enduring what the Kisers did.

As it stands now, Hutto said, “There are no real qualifications required. You can just buy a boat and go put it in the water.”

“South Carolina is blessed to have multiple waterways and they’re wonderful,” Hutto said. “We just need to use them safely.”

Hutto is hopeful that if the bill gains House approval and is signed into law that it will cut down on some of the tragedies on the state’s waterways.

In the months that followed the boating collision that took Stan Kiser’s life, his family organized Safe the Lake to promote boater safety.

The Kisers also began speaking with state lawmakers about enforcing safety regulations on the state’s waterways.

“We don't get to choose the events that come our way or the sorrows that interrupt our lives,” Shawn Kiser said.