Bill mandates boater ed; family promotes safety after fatal crash

Some boaters and personal water craft users would have to take a boater safety course under a bill approved by the South Carolina Senate.
“It’s a modest step, but we have to start somewhere,” said Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.
If the House approves the Senate’s bill, it will require all boaters who were born after July 1, 2006 to take a boater safety course before operating a watercraft with a 10-HP engine or greater, a personal watercraft or a specialty propcraft.
Operators covered under the law will have to possess a South Carolina boating safety certificate issued in their name.
Inspiration for the bill followed the Sept. 21, 2019 death of an Orangeburg County man while he, his wife and one of their daughters were in a pontoon boat on Lake Murray.
Stanley “Stan” Virgil Kiser, 68, pushed his wife out of the way of an oncoming boat. Kiser lost his life that night.
His widow, Shawn Campbell Kiser, not only lost him but also her right leg.
And one of their daughters, Morgan Kiser, endured a head injury that required 11 staples.
The couple’s other two children, Sloan and Pierce, weren’t with them.
The operator of the other boat is facing charges of boating under the influence resulting in death and two counts of boating under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.
Hutto has known the Kiser family for years.
He voted for the bill because he wants to prevent other families from enduring what the Kisers did.
As it stands now, Hutto said, “There are no real qualifications required. You can just buy a boat and go put it in the water.”
“South Carolina is blessed to have multiple waterways and they’re wonderful,” Hutto said. “We just need to use them safely.”
Hutto is hopeful that if the bill gains House approval and is signed into law that it will cut down on some of the tragedies on the state’s waterways.
In the months that followed the boating collision that took Stan Kiser’s life, his family organized Safe the Lake to promote boater safety.
The Kisers also began speaking with state lawmakers about enforcing safety regulations on the state’s waterways.
“We don't get to choose the events that come our way or the sorrows that interrupt our lives,” Shawn Kiser said.
“My husband’s, Stan, death and the loss of my leg on Sept. 21, 2019, came as a surprise, catching me off guard and unprepared. Sadly, there are many others who have suffered through horrible tragedies on our South Carolina waterways. If our gut-wrenching experience and the gut-wrenching experiences of others can in any way save just one life, then ‘Safe the Lake’ and our support of Senate Bill 497 will have served its purpose,” she said.
She also offered a prayer, “Dear Lord, I want to thank you for the people that you have put in our lives who support us, encourage us, pray for us and love us. Please bless each one as they have blessed us. Even if we do not say it daily, we know that we have so much for which to be grateful.”
Morgan Kiser thanked everyone who supports the bill.
“We also want to extend a prayer to every person that has suffered a tragedy. We stand with you,” she said.
