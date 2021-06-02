Bicyclist, sleeping woman shot in Orangeburg County; bullets enter homes in several incidents

The woman’s boyfriend told deputies that they were asleep when gunfire erupted. Two children were also in the home.

The boyfriend and children were not injured.

The report states that bullets struck the outside of the mobile home and traveled through the walls before ricocheting into the walls and various parts of the master bedroom where the man and woman were asleep.

In addition, bullets struck the woman’s vehicle.

The other shooting that resulted in an injury occurred at 5 p.m. Friday as a man was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Kriscross Drive and Coulter Road, in an area near St. Matthews.

Deputies spoke with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center. He reported that someone in a white vehicle passed him and shot him while he was riding his bicycle.

He heard three “loud pops,” the report states.

The other reported shootings include:

• 2 a.m. Friday on Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A concerned citizen reported hearing shots fired in the area, but deputies weren’t able to locate any evidence.