Bicyclist, sleeping woman shot in Orangeburg County; bullets enter homes in several incidents

Several shooting incidents have been reported in Orangeburg County since Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
Two people have been injured.
One of the injuries occurred on Rustic Street in the Orangeburg area. Several residents reported shootings that day.
One Rustic Street resident told deputies she was inside of her home with her two juvenile grandsons at 4:30 p.m. when she heard gunshots and a “loud smashing sound inside of her home.”
She discovered a single bullet passed through the front exterior wall, then the middle interior wall and into a glass picture frame before penetrating another interior wall and exiting the home through an exterior wall, an incident report states.
Around the same time, a different woman reported that she heard “a bunch of gunshots” in the neighborhood and noticed two holes in the side of her mobile home.
Witnesses provided deputies with the name of a man they saw “running down the road with a handgun in his right hand,” the report states.
At another Rustic Street residence, a 23-year-old woman was shot as she slept at around 11:40 p.m. She was “conscious and alert” when Orangeburg County EMS arrived, the report states.
The woman’s boyfriend told deputies that they were asleep when gunfire erupted. Two children were also in the home.
The boyfriend and children were not injured.
The report states that bullets struck the outside of the mobile home and traveled through the walls before ricocheting into the walls and various parts of the master bedroom where the man and woman were asleep.
In addition, bullets struck the woman’s vehicle.
The other shooting that resulted in an injury occurred at 5 p.m. Friday as a man was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Kriscross Drive and Coulter Road, in an area near St. Matthews.
Deputies spoke with the injured man at the Regional Medical Center. He reported that someone in a white vehicle passed him and shot him while he was riding his bicycle.
He heard three “loud pops,” the report states.
The other reported shootings include:
• 2 a.m. Friday on Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A concerned citizen reported hearing shots fired in the area, but deputies weren’t able to locate any evidence.
• 3:30 a.m. Friday on Cold Drive, Orangeburg: A woman discovered a bullet hole in her kitchen window. She and her juvenile son were in the home during the night. She didn’t hear any gunshots, according to the incident report.
The bullet traveled from the kitchen window into the dining room area, then into an interior wall and exited through an exterior wall, the report states.
She told deputies that she’d lived in the neighborhood for nearly two decades and hasn’t had any trouble until recently when she noticed “a lot of gang graffiti on the street signs and some of the other homes in the area,” the report states.
• 6 p.m. Saturday on Project Road, Bowman: Someone fired shots from a nearby wooded area and a bullet struck a home on the outside, a resident reported.
• 11 p.m. Sunday on Presidential Drive, Orangeburg: A woman’s residence was damaged by seven bullets that went through a front window. Three additional bullets struck the siding above the home’s windows.
The woman, a man and a 2-year-old child were in the home at the time of the shooting. All three of them were asleep when gunfire erupted.
Deputies collected several handgun bullet casings from the front lawn of the apartment and parking lot.
• 4:13 p.m. Tuesday on Easy Street, Orangeburg: A woman woke up to “gunshots that sounded like a machine gun” and jumped out of bed, the report states.
She reported seeing a man carrying a handgun in his right hand while running toward Shillings Bridge Road.
She recognized the man, the report states.
One of the woman’s exterior walls and two of her interior walls were damaged by gunfire.
Authorities believe this incident is related to the ones that occurred on Rustic Street.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD