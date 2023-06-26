A burned Bible was found outside First Baptist Church in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

An officer was called out to the church on Wednesday, June 21, after the church custodian found a Bible that appeared to be burned in the parking lot closest to Russell Street.

Security cameras showed a person outside the church reading the Bible on Tuesday, June 20. At 12:26 p.m., the person allegedly set the Bible on fire and walked away.

The fire was near the front lawn and the bushes, the report said.

A church official asked for the person to be put on trespass notice if police make contact with him, the report said.