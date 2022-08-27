Best Friends Animal Society attorney to speak in Orangeburg

The legislative attorney for Best Friends Animal Society, Kelsey Gilmore-Futeral, will be the guest speaker at the next community meeting hosted by Orangeburg County’s codes enforcement and animal services. This is the third meeting held by the department representatives.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Orangeburg County Public Library conference center, located at 1645 Russell Street in Orangeburg.

Meeting organizers invite community partners, volunteers and interested parties to attend.

Those in attendance will be able to provide feedback and suggestions at the meeting.

Gilmore-Futeral is a former South Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the U.S.

She now works as the legislative attorney for the Best Friends Animal Society, managing lawmaking and policy concerns in 19 states.

The Best Friends Animal Society’s main goal is to end the killing of healthy and treatable animals in shelters across the nation by 2025.

Meeting organizers ask those in attendance to park in area of the conference center’s parking lot.