‘Believe in yourself’: Orangeburg rapper, author urges students to stay in school

“I’m your encourager. I’m here to tell you, you can do anything that you want to do in life. You’ve got to believe in yourself,” said Orangeburg’s own David “Davyne” Dantzler, recording artist and author.
Dantzler was the keynote speaker at the annual gang prevention summit, which took place virtually on Feb. 26.
He grew up in Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in Orangeburg.
“I didn’t see anything positive. We didn’t have a car, we didn’t have none of the things most people had,” he said.
“One thing that me and my homeboys that we had, we had what we call confidence,” he noted. “We believed in ourselves.”
“Back when I came up, we was breakdancing, always outside trying to be creative in areas that others weren’t,” he said.
“I’ve always loved music, rap music. I always would just write down stuff and just try to figure out how can I get to my next level?” he added.
He told viewers, “I was always the type of person who led. I led by example even when I didn’t know I was leading.”
He noted that even though he wasn’t a follower, he did see things other people did and wished he could be part of them too.
“I always practiced my craft inside my home with a brush in front of the mirror,” he said.
When it was time to go to college, Dantzler went for three years.
He told viewers that he was doing well in college, but his love for music grew stronger and stronger.
“I walked away from school. I signed a record deal and I toured the world with some of the most profound artists in the world and I did it right from Roosevelt Gardens Apartments because I believed in myself,” he said.
“But the biggest mistake that I made – even though I toured the world with a lot of artists and I went around here and I made money and threw away money – the biggest mistake I made was walking away from school,” Dantzler said.
“My motto now is, ‘This world is unsympathetic and unapologetic to those that are uneducated,’” he said.
Dantzler said, “I actually went to drug dealers one time and said, ‘Hey, put me on,’ because I got tired of watching them pull up in cars I couldn’t pronounce and watching with all the girls around them. I was like, ‘Put me on.’”
“But it was by the grace of somebody who was praying for me that the drug dealers said, ‘You know what, my man, just keep doing your music. You don’t need to be a part of this,’” he said.
Dantzler said, “I’m probably the only person on earth that got denied by gangs and drug dealers because people saw that my talents and my gifts were strong”.
Typically, the gang awareness summit is held in person and students from all over the Orangeburg County School District attend. Due to precautions about COVID-19, the district provided online access to students.
The event was sponsored by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in collaboration with Orangeburg County Community of Character, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Orangeburg County School District.
The event took place in two live-streamed sessions: one for grades 5 through 8 and the second for high school students.
The school district also provided students with additional resources and gave them opportunities to sign a “Say No to Gang Life” pledge.
