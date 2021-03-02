‘Believe in yourself’: Orangeburg rapper, author urges students to stay in school

“I always practiced my craft inside my home with a brush in front of the mirror,” he said.

When it was time to go to college, Dantzler went for three years.

He told viewers that he was doing well in college, but his love for music grew stronger and stronger.

“I walked away from school. I signed a record deal and I toured the world with some of the most profound artists in the world and I did it right from Roosevelt Gardens Apartments because I believed in myself,” he said.

“But the biggest mistake that I made – even though I toured the world with a lot of artists and I went around here and I made money and threw away money – the biggest mistake I made was walking away from school,” Dantzler said.

“My motto now is, ‘This world is unsympathetic and unapologetic to those that are uneducated,’” he said.

Dantzler said, “I actually went to drug dealers one time and said, ‘Hey, put me on,’ because I got tired of watching them pull up in cars I couldn’t pronounce and watching with all the girls around them. I was like, ‘Put me on.’”