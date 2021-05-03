‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive May 10

A friendly, life-saving competition is gearing up for May 10 in another round of “Battle of the Badges.”

From noon until 6 p.m. on Monday, May 10, law enforcement officers will be rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.

The agency with the most donors wins “bragging rights,” but it’s all in fun and to help save other people’s lives.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is hosting the blood drive at its 835 Chestnut Street fire station location.

ODPS is partnering with the American Red Cross along with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Bamberg Police Department and Bamberg Fire Department.

Each donor will also undergo testing for COVID-19 antibodies.

To select an appointment time to donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “badges” in the zip/sponsor code box.

During the 2019 Battle of the Badges, donors gave 28 units on behalf of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office donated 24 units. The Orangeburg County Fire District stepped up with seven donated units of blood.

The combined donations during that event saved up to 150 lives.

