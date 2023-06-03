A man who was barricaded in an Orangeburg home was taken into custody 10 hours later, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at a Morgan Road home around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, OCSO spokesperson Richard Walker said.

A man was taken into custody around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Walker said the man was then taken to a hospital to get checked out. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “This was initially called out as a burglary in progress, but what we found was a subject with a weapon at this location.”

Deputies surrounded the home where the man was allegedly armed and refusing to leave.

Deputies were able to contain the location.

Due to the incident, traffic on North Road at the intersections of Raymond Road and Morgan Road, was halted. The road was reopened hours later.

Further details about the incident weren’t available from the OCSO as of press time on Saturday.