Barnwell County man charged in man’s death in Olar

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have charged a man in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in Olar.

Craddock was discovered deceased in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road.

Dean Troy Stevens, 35, of Barnwell County was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

