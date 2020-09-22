 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnwell County man charged in man’s death in Olar
0 comments
breaking top story

Barnwell County man charged in man’s death in Olar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SLED logo

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division have charged a man in connection with the Aug. 16 shooting death of Jeremy Craddock in Olar.

Craddock was discovered deceased in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road.

Dean Troy Stevens, 35, of Barnwell County was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. 

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News