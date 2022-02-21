Bamberg woman’s death probed; woman dropped off at New Orleans hospital

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a Bamberg woman over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

University of New Orleans junior Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, 21, went to Carnival parades on Friday night and later went out with friends, and then to her boyfriend’s home, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Friends said she used a ride-share app to go home and check on her dog.

She was dropped off at a hospital at 7 a.m. Saturday and was later pronounced dead.

Beverly Searson told The (Charleston) Post and Courier that everyone loved her great-granddaughter.

“She was a go-getter. … She was very spiritual. She prayed all the time. She talked about God all the time. She just loved everybody and Jesus Christ,” Searson said.

The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public for help in its investigation.

“The incident remains under investigation as an unclassified death as of this writing,” the department said in a statement published by WDSU.com.

Whetstone was enrolled in the University of New Orleans’ College of Business Administration, according to WDSU.com. The station included a statement from the president.

University President Dr. John Nicklow said, “Few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student.

“Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends. We are offering counseling services to students and employees who need support.”

