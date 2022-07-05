Bamberg woman’s body found; coroner says victim had gunshot wound

A 37-year-old Bamberg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night. She suffered a gunshot wound, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Latoya McMillan, of 38 Houser Street, in Newberry on Thursday. Hicks said her death is a homicide.

Officers discovered McMillan’s body while investigating a neighbor’s burglary, according to Bamberg Assistant Police Chief Regina Gatling.

A next-door neighbor reported arriving home just after 9:30 p.m. to find that his door was open and home burglarized, Gatling said.

The neighbor reported that McMillan’s door also appeared to be open.

Officers then checked on McMillian’s residence and discovered her body on the floor of her home, Gatling said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said the agency is investigating the incident at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.

Anyone with information about McMillan’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-843-554-1111 or SLED’s Low Country Regional Office at 1-843-782-3822. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

