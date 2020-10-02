Bamberg to Kinard: Resign

State Rep. Justin Bamberg is calling for the resignation of a Bamberg County councilman accused of sex crimes against minors.

In a statement to Kerry Trent Kinard’s attorney, Bamberg says “His voluntary resignation at this time would coincide with the commitment he has displayed to the people of Bamberg County historically and represent an important step in allowing local government in the county to function without distraction.”

Kinard, 49, has been charged by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree assault and battery, and two counts each of both criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material.

The governor cannot suspend an official until they’ve been indicted. Kinard has not been indicted by a grand jury.

Kinard is being held in jail without bond.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ordered an evaluation for Kinard, noting “Aside from the serious nature of these charges, the court is concerned with the representation that Mr. Kinard suffers from depression, pill addiction and mental instability. That is not a good recipe for release on bond.”