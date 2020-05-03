Bamberg suspect wanted in multiple states

Bamberg
Police Dept.
A suspect stopped in Bamberg was found to have warrants on him from multiple states.
On the evening of March 27, Bamberg County received a call stating a black male had pulled an automatic handgun on someone, and a description of the vehicle the subject left in was provided. Bamberg city officers set up post at the S.C. Department of Transportation office until the matching vehicle passed by.
When the officers noticed the subject’s vehicle pass by, they began to follow it. An officer ran the tag, and it came back to a man out of Adams Run. As the subject’s vehicle approached the Highway 301/78 intersection, the officer activated his dash cam due to the subject crossing the center line and holding it in that position until he came to a stop.
The officer then advised dispatch that he was going to initiate a traffic stop on said vehicle. The officer activated his blue lights, and the vehicle came to a complete stop by the courthouse. When the officer exited his vehicle, he noticed the subject making suspicious movements with the center console top open as if he was either trying to conceal something or grab something from the console. The officer asked the driver to roll the back driver’s side window down. The driver rolled the window down but then right back up, and his right hand was not visible as if it was still inside the console.
The officer then drew his service weapon on the driver and had him place both hands out of the driver’s window until the assisting officer could detain the subject. Once outside the vehicle, the driver became agitated and argumentative, according to the report. The officer tried reading the subject his Miranda rights, but the subject stated that he did not understand them. The officer concluded any questioning and contacted the sheriff’s office to advise him if they had any charges. The county had no charges, so the officer ran the subject’s information on his S.C. driver’s license. While waiting on dispatch to report its checks, a county deputy called the officer by phone to advise him that the subject was wanted by several agencies throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, all of which was confirmed by dispatch.
Once the hits were confirmed, the subject was walked over to the jail and placed on hold for the other agencies. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, which produced a fully loaded Glock 27 handgun in the rear pocket of the passenger seat. Pictures were taken, and other evidence was collected. Due to the location of the firearm, a hold was placed on the subject so warrants could be obtained on him.
In an unrelated report, dispatch received a call on the afternoon of March 28 stating a white male was shoplifting at the Dollar General and was still inside the store. When an officer arrived, the subject was gone, but he was given a description of the suspect’s clothing. The officer found a male across the street in clothes matching the description. The officer made contact with the subject and ran his information through dispatch.
Employees confirmed the subject was the perpetrator. Employees stated the subject had put candy in his pocket and when caught, he became irate and started yelling. The subject was arrested for shoplifting and taken to jail without incident.
