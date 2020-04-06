Bamberg man’s death probed as homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of a 31-year-old Bamberg man is being probed as a homicide, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

William Anthony Moody of Pentecostal Road was shot to death at 128 Wiley Road on March 27, according to a brief report provided by the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred at 7:49 p.m., the report states.

His death is “currently being investigated as a homicide,” the report states.

Moody died at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center in Denmark.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any additional information due to it being an active investigation, according to Barnwell County Sheriff Ed Carroll’s office.

If anyone has information about Moody’s death, they are asked to call Barnwell County dispatch at 1-803-541-1078.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

