Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Jordan Danny McKenzie Glover, of 116 Calhoun Street, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 16 years of age, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material to a minor.

A concerned father brought his daughter to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 20, 2021 to report an “inappropriate relationship” that she’d allegedly been having with Glover.

She alleged that she and Glover engaged in sexual activity for the first time at a house in another county in early 2021.

She also claimed that she and Glover had intercourse on Sept. 2 and Sept. 14 in Bamberg County, an incident report states.

Glover was 19 when he allegedly committed the acts.

Warrants also allege Glover went to another county to pick up the girl “for the purposes of a sexual encounter” on Sept. 14, 2021.

They further claim that he “did commit a sexual battery against the victim which he digitally recorded for the purposes of sexual stimulation.”

He also allegedly showed a pornographic video and photos the girl at that time too.

Glover was taken into custody on Monday. On Thursday, Bamberg County Magistrate Craig Threatt set his bond at $20,000 cash or surety and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and not have any contact with his accuser or her family.

Glover has since posted bond.

If convicted, Glover faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.