Bamberg man facing Orangeburg County drug, weapon charges

A Bamberg man is facing drug charges after being stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint on Monday night.
David Anthony Deleon, 26, of 420 Hadwin Road, is facing the following charges:
• Simple possession of marijuana
• Operating a motor vehicle without possession of a valid driver’s license
• Possession of drug paraphernalia
• First-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled substance
• First-offense distribution of methamphetamine
• First-offense possession of other controlled substance
• Unlawful possession of a pistol
• Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony
He was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Monday as the S.C. Highway Patrol was conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Riley Road at Cordova Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Deleon is currently on bond for a May 16, 2019 incident where he allegedly fled a safety checkpoint on Cannon Bridge Road, near Luke Street.
Deleon and his passenger allegedly bailed from a moving vehicle pursued by law enforcement. The passenger was injured when she attempted to get out of the vehicle, Tidwell said.
Deleon facing the charge of failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury in that incident.
Back in 2013, Deleon pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Bamberg County.
On Nov. 28, 2017, Deleon pleaded guilty to the following Orangeburg County charges: first-offense third-degree burglary (originally charged with violent second-degree burglary), strong-arm robbery (originally charged with armed robbery), malicious injury to real property and three counts of petit larceny.
