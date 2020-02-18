Bamberg man facing Orangeburg County drug, weapon charges

A Bamberg man is facing drug charges after being stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint on Monday night.

David Anthony Deleon, 26, of 420 Hadwin Road, is facing the following charges:

• Simple possession of marijuana

• Operating a motor vehicle without possession of a valid driver’s license

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• First-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled substance

• First-offense distribution of methamphetamine

• First-offense possession of other controlled substance

• Unlawful possession of a pistol

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony

He was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Monday as the S.C. Highway Patrol was conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Riley Road at Cordova Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Deleon is currently on bond for a May 16, 2019 incident where he allegedly fled a safety checkpoint on Cannon Bridge Road, near Luke Street.