Bamberg man faces domestic violence, weapons charges

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Bamberg man is facing one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers arrested Raishawn Marquise Thompson, 26, of 231 Bamberg St, in the parking lot at 1462 Chestnut St. around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after they initiated at traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving.

In addition to public safety officers, agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Secret Service attempted to locate Thompson, an incident report states.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had the outstanding warrant of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The report states that officers asked Thompson if there were any weapons in the vehicle.

Thompson told them there was a firearm, however, he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit.

Officers charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol after they allegedly located a 9mm Taurus PT-92 Police Special under the driver’s seat.