Bamberg man faces domestic violence, weapons charges

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Bamberg man is facing one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Officers arrested Raishawn Marquise Thompson, 26, of 231 Bamberg St, in the parking lot at 1462 Chestnut St. around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after they initiated at traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving.
In addition to public safety officers, agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Secret Service attempted to locate Thompson, an incident report states.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had the outstanding warrant of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The report states that officers asked Thompson if there were any weapons in the vehicle.
Thompson told them there was a firearm, however, he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit.
Officers charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol after they allegedly located a 9mm Taurus PT-92 Police Special under the driver’s seat.
Officers transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where he’s being held on the Greenville County charge.
In an unrelated report, a U-Haul dealer on John C. Calhoun Drive reported on Wednesday that an Orangeburg man rented a 2013 GMC box truck on Jan. 22 for 24 hours but never returned it.
The vehicle is valued at $15,000.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Deputies arrested a woman at the Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., after she refused to leave the St. Matthews Road hospital.
The report states that the 39-year-old Eutawville woman was discharged as a patient, but didn’t leave when a deputy told her.
Deputies arrested her for trespassing and transported her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
In unrelated reports:
- A Conway auto dealer reportedly tracked a stolen 1993 white GMC Sierra to an abandoned yard at Area Lane and Frankfort Court in Eutawville on Wednesday around noon.
Dealer personnel contacted deputies about it and deputies located the vehicle there.
Someone had removed the vehicle’s hood and engine, the report states.
The vehicle was valued at $20,000, the report states.
- Someone stole a black Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cellphone, a wallet and $30 in cash from an unlocked 2011 red Nissan Murano on Criddle Lane in Orangeburg in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
The value of the stolen items is $1,080.
