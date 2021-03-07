Bamberg man charged in Lexington County incident

LEXINGTON – A 911 call about a suspicious vehicle on Feb. 28 led Lexington County deputies to a Saint Andrews Road business.

Authorities allege a man was stealing catalytic converters.

Rudolph Edward Myers, 50, of Bamberg, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and possession of meth, according to detention center records.

“A deputy found Myers in a business parking lot in the process of jacking up a car,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found a saw and numerous blades in Myers’ truck.

“The deputy also found a freshly cut catalytic converter in the truck’s toolbox.”

Myers was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He’s been released after meeting the conditions of his bond.

