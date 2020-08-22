Bamberg man arrested for vandalism

Bamberg Police
Department
A man was arrested for vandalism after throwing a beer bottle at a hotel’s front door.
Bamberg units were dispatched to the Holiday Hotel on July 17 in reference to vandalism, and dispatch advised the officers that the owner of the hotel wanted to talk to them.
Upon arrival, an officer came in contact with a male subject who stated that he was drunk and that if the officers wanted to lock him up for public intoxication that he would go. The subject also stated that he threw a glass beer bottle at the front door Plexiglas window. The window was cracked and broken, and the beer bottle was shattered on the ground to the right of the door.
The officers then spoke with the owners of the motel, and they said they wanted to press charges for the door.
The subject stated that he had gone to the front office multiple times to try and get the air conditioning fixed in his room. He also stated that he went up there again right before the officers arrived, and the owner slammed the door in his face, and that is when he lost his temper.
The subject went into custody with no issue until one of the officers told him that he would have to extinguish his cigarette. The officer asked the subject multiple times to extinguish his cigarette, but he did not comply. The officer then immediately reached up and pulled the cigarette out of the subject’s mouth, and that is when he began to resist.
He was subdued and transported to jail and charged with malicious injury to property and public disorderly conduct.
In other reports:
On July 20, officers were dispatched to the area of T Williams Court and Weimer Street in reference to someone pulling a knife on someone. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a male who stated that he called because a male subject had been inside the residence and pulled a weapon on his cousin.
The victim stated that the subject was mad because they had been talking about the subject’s girlfriend and her being with another man. At that time, the subject became angry and told threatened the victim. That’s when the subject pulled an object out of a case on his belt and flipped it open. At the time, the victim thought the weapon was a knife.
A foldable razor blade knife and a foldable multi-tool were found at the scene where the officer approached the subject. The officers were not able to determine which of the two the subject had had in his hand at the time of the incident.
During the investigation, an officer saw the back passenger door of his patrol car was open and the subject was running east on Weimer Street. The officer immediately pursued the subject on foot, caught up to him and subdued him to the ground.
The subject was escorted back to the patrol car and checked for injuries. The subject had no visible injuries. He was charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest/failure to comply and then transported to jail.
• On July 22, officers were dispatched to a convenience store in reference to a shoplifter. Officers spoke to a store clerk who stated that a black female walked out of the store with a box of tampons. The clerk stated that the subject first dropped the box of the floor and stated that she did not want them, and then she went to the restroom. When the subject and the three men she was with left, the box was gone. The female subject was identified.
After locating the woman and her companions, an officer observed a blue box in the female subject’s hand. She told an officer that she was starting her period and did not have the money to purchase the product.
She was arrested for shoplifting and transported to jail without incident.
