Bamberg man arrested for vandalism

Bamberg Police

Department

A man was arrested for vandalism after throwing a beer bottle at a hotel’s front door.

Bamberg units were dispatched to the Holiday Hotel on July 17 in reference to vandalism, and dispatch advised the officers that the owner of the hotel wanted to talk to them.

Upon arrival, an officer came in contact with a male subject who stated that he was drunk and that if the officers wanted to lock him up for public intoxication that he would go. The subject also stated that he threw a glass beer bottle at the front door Plexiglas window. The window was cracked and broken, and the beer bottle was shattered on the ground to the right of the door.

The officers then spoke with the owners of the motel, and they said they wanted to press charges for the door.

The subject stated that he had gone to the front office multiple times to try and get the air conditioning fixed in his room. He also stated that he went up there again right before the officers arrived, and the owner slammed the door in his face, and that is when he lost his temper.