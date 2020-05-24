Bamberg man arrested for public intoxication

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bamberg Police Department

On the evening of May 11, officers were dispatched to a local convenience store in reference to an intoxicated male not leaving the store. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the subject who stated he was trying to give the cashier $5.

The cashier told the officers that she did not know why the subject was trying to give her money, but she did not want it. She further stated that she just wanted the subject to leave the store.

The officers gave the subject a ride home and advised him to stay inside and not go back out or he would be taken to jail for public intoxication. The officers cleared the scene at 10:32 pm. At 10:38 pm, dispatch received a call from the subject, but they were not able to understand what he was saying.

On an officer’s way back to the apartment complex where the subject resides, he spotted the subject in front of the old Bamberg hospital. The subject was taken into custody for public disorderly conduct (public intoxication) and taken to jail.

