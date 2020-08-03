Bamberg man arrested for arson

Bamberg Police Department

Upon arrival on the scene, the officer began walking around to ask bystanders if they knew how the house fire started. The officer spoke with a male and a female at the scene. The male witness stated he had spoken with his nephew earlier in the evening who told him that he was going to do something “devilish” that night. The female stated that that same individual was the one that supposedly started the fire, but she could not confirm that.

When the officer had gone back to get the two individuals’ names for his report, the female became defensive and said that she was not saying anything and would not tell anyone who did it. The officer informed the female that he had her on his body worn camera making a statement that she thought the subject had set fire to the house. The officer then spoke with the male again and asked him if he was sure that it was his nephew who burned down the house. The gentleman stated that he was positive that it was his nephew that did it. The gentleman did not see his nephew start the fire, but from his previous conversations with him earlier in the day, he was sure it was him. The gentleman also stated that the clothing between a white car and the front fence belonged to his nephew as well.