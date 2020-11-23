Bamberg man accused of trafficking ecstasy in Orangeburg

On Saturday, Ryan appeared before Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash who set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety.

Ryan is also facing two Calhoun County charges of financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period.

If convicted of trafficking in MDMA, Ryan faces three to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Scotty Latroy Green, 33, of 20444 Heritage Highway, Denmark is facing the charges of public disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a controlled substance.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, someone called law enforcement after finding Green asleep in his tan Chevrolet Tahoe. It was parked at Henry’s travel center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive, according to a police incident report.

The concerned citizen wasn’t able to wake Green.

When officers arrived, they managed to take Green’s keys out of the ignition while he was asleep and woke him up after multiple attempts, the report states.

Police thought Green appeared to be disoriented and under the influence of something. He was sweating even though it was 52 degrees outside.