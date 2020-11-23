Bamberg man accused of trafficking ecstasy in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Bamberg man is accused of trafficking MDMA, an illegal drug sometimes called “molly” or ecstasy, according to sheriff’s office warrants.
Deshaun Anthony Ryan, 46, of 639 Calhoun Street, is charged with trafficking in MDMA and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Deputies took Ryan into custody at about 11 a.m. Friday after allegedly spotting him drive over a double yellow line to pass a tractor-trailer on Belleville Road, according to an incident report.
A deputy asked Ryan if he had any marijuana in the vehicle. Ryan allegedly said he had a small marijuana roach and also narcotics.
A deputy searched Ryan’s vehicle, allegedly finding 31 individually packaged baggies containing MDMA. The baggies weighed 35 grams, which is considered 350 dosage units, according to warrants.
The deputy also found 25 individually packaged plastic baggies allegedly containing a total weight of 21 grams of marijuana.
Warrants also accuse Ryan of having a 9 mm SCCY CPX-1 handgun underneath the driver’s seat of his Jeep Cherokee.
One of Ryan’s family members retrieved his wallet, tablet, smart watch, clothing and a car seat from the vehicle before a wrecker towed it.
On Saturday, Ryan appeared before Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash who set his bond at $10,000 cash or surety.
Ryan is also facing two Calhoun County charges of financial transaction card fraud valued more than $500 in a six-month period.
If convicted of trafficking in MDMA, Ryan faces three to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Scotty Latroy Green, 33, of 20444 Heritage Highway, Denmark is facing the charges of public disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a controlled substance.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, someone called law enforcement after finding Green asleep in his tan Chevrolet Tahoe. It was parked at Henry’s travel center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive, according to a police incident report.
The concerned citizen wasn’t able to wake Green.
When officers arrived, they managed to take Green’s keys out of the ignition while he was asleep and woke him up after multiple attempts, the report states.
Police thought Green appeared to be disoriented and under the influence of something. He was sweating even though it was 52 degrees outside.
Green told officers that he consumed a beer earlier in the evening, the report said.
When officers asked him if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Green allegedly told them he had two weapons. Officers reported finding an SKS rifle on the floorboard of the backseat and a .380-caliber Bersa handgun between the center console and the driver’s seat.
Green was the only occupant of the vehicle and didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, the report states.
Officers also allegedly found 4.8 gross grams of crack cocaine in a baggie and loose ammunition in a small cloth in the center console.
They also reported finding two small digital scales in the driver’s side door panel, unused clear plastic baggies in the glove compartment, a book bag on the back passenger’s seat containing a box of ammunition and a black case containing 5.2 grams of colorful tablets.
Green allegedly told officers the tablets were “molly.”
