Bamberg man accused of propositioning 13-year-old
Bamberg man accused of propositioning 13-year-old

Bamberg Police Department

A 57-year-old Bamberg man is accused of propositioning a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Louis Irons, of 2289 Binnicker Bridge Road, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A warrant accuses Irons of touching the 13-year-old inappropriately and offering her cash for sex.

A Bamberg County magistrate set Irons’ bond at $75,000.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

