Bamberg man accused of propositioning 13-year-old

Bamberg Police Department
A 57-year-old Bamberg man is accused of propositioning a 13-year-old girl.
Joseph Louis Irons, of 2289 Binnicker Bridge Road, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
A warrant accuses Irons of touching the 13-year-old inappropriately and offering her cash for sex.
A Bamberg County magistrate set Irons’ bond at $75,000.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
