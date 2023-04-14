A 27-year-old Bamberg man is accused of killing a person outside an Orangeburg County bar on Easter Sunday.

Osiris He’Keem Tyler, of 80 Sparrow Court is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Tyler is accused of shooting and killing Marquise Stephon Johnson, 30, of Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

The shooting took place at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Tad’s Bar and Grill, located at 3897 North Road outside Orangeburg.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Johnson on the ground. He had a gunshot wound to his head, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Johnson was surround by multiple women.

One of the women told investigators that Johnson and Tyler got into an argument outside of the bar.

She claims that Tyler pulled out a small pistol and Johnson turned around.

The gunman allegedly shot Johnson in the back of the head.

Orangeburg County EMS took Johnson to a hospital to be treated for his injury, but he later died.

Tyler was arraigned on his charges on Thursday. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

If Tyler is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.