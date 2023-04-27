A 27-year-old Bamberg man accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old Orangeburg man on Easter will remain in jail.

Osiris He’Keem Tyler, of 80 Sparrow Court, appeared before Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein on Thursday afternoon at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Tyler is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He’s accused of killing Marquise Stephon Johnson outside of Tad’s Bar and Grill, located at 3897 North Road, just outside of Orangeburg.

Johnson left behind a grieving family, including his two children, ages 10 and 2.

The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. after the two argued, according to what multiple witnesses told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott told the court on Thursday that the bullet lodged in Johnson’s brain. Johnson remained on life support, but later died.

Tyler’s attorney, Chris Wilson, told the court he’s known Tyler and his family for years and doesn’t believe his client is a flight risk or a danger to the community.

He presented a written statement from one of Tyler’s previous employers who told of his work ethic and that he would be rehired if the court granted bond.

Goodstein denied bond, saying, in part, “I’m less concerned about a flight risk and much more concerned about a danger to the community.”

Tyler doesn’t have any prior felony convictions. He is facing one pending 2022 charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm pending from the Columbia Police Department.

If convicted of murder, Tyler faces up to life in prison.