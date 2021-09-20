Bamberg man accused of kidnapping, threatening wife with gun

A 48-year-old Bamberg man is accused of holding his wife against her will and threatening her with a firearm, according to an incident report.

Duane Alan Sandifer, of Azalea Drive, is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident began after Sandifer allegedly drove his vehicle onto a curb on Main Highway in Bamberg on Sept. 12. He told police that a dog ran out in front of him and the vehicle ended up with a flat tire after striking the curb, according to a police incident report.

Bamberg Assistant Police Chief Regina Gatling reported Sandifer may have been impaired.

“He was swaying back and forth and just did not seem to be OK,” Gatling wrote in her report.

She asked him to take items of value out of the vehicle and have a family member take him to his residence.

Among the items that Sandifer allegedly removed from his vehicle was a firearm. Gatling noted she removed the ammunition clip and a round in the chamber from it before giving the gun back to Sandifer.

His brother picked him up.