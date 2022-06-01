Bamberg man accused of kidnapping, sex assault; Calhoun officials believe woman was drugged

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

A 25-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Calhoun County. The sheriff’s office believes someone drugged the woman.

Trenton Santana Williams of 56 Swan Lane, Bamberg, is facing one count each of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was taken into custody on May 26.

The incident started at a party held somewhere on Three Bridges Road near Elloree during the early morning hours of April 23, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Warrants accuse Williams of confining a woman against her will inside of a vehicle. The woman was allegedly “mentally incapacitated by administration of a drug or substance” before she was taken into the vehicle.

Williams allegedly drove the woman around rural areas of Calhoun County while engaging in sexual battery without the woman’s consent.

Warrants accuse Williams of making inconsistent statements when investigators questioned him.

Last Thursday, Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Williams’ bond at $10,000. Williams posted bond the same day.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man hid in his vehicle while a stranger fired a gun at him on Tuesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident occurred outside of a Fuguay Lane home around 5:33 p.m.

The man said he got into his vehicle and stopped to adjust the radio.

When he looked up, he saw the stranger get out of a dark-colored vehicle. The stranger had a gun in his hand and began firing at the motorist several times.

The man hid inside of his vehicle until the gunfire stopped.

A bullet struck a nearby residence, but the person inside of it wasn’t physically injured.

Damage to the man’s vehicle is estimated at $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Whaley Street man reported that four masked and armed juvenile males robbed, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man claims the incident began with the juveniles yelling for him to come outside of his residence between 10 p.m. and midnight on Monday.

He stepped outside and the juveniles threated him, he said. They then “jumped and robbed” him of $40.

The man had swelling on the right side of his face.

He reported the juveniles were wearing black and red colored clothing.

