Bamberg man accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman

A 26-year-old Bamberg man is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulting her.
Cecil Scotty Folk, of Colston Road, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of firearms and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. He’s being held without bail at the Bamberg County Detention Center.
A woman claims that Folk consumed alcohol on April 14 and said he was going to sexually assault her. He allegedly told her that if she reported him to her family or law enforcement, he’d kill them all.
She alleged that Folk used a chokehold on her until she passed out and then sexually assaulted her.
Folk then passed out too, she said.
That’s when she decided she could safely call for help.
When deputies arrived, they handcuffed Folk while he was sleeping and attempted to wake him up, the report states.
Deputies weren’t able to wake Folk.
Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg and Bamberg County EMS arrived on the scene and also attempted to wake Folk, but weren’t able to do so.
Medics transported Folk to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center to get checked out.
The woman went to a different hospital for examination.
Warrants allege that Folk possessed a Remington Model 770 rifle with scope, a single-shot shotgun, a Winchester .22-caliber rifle, an AR-15 style weapon and ammunition at his residence.
Back on July 10, 2014, Folk pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.
Circuit Judge Doyet A. Early III sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He ordered Folk to pay restitution, work 250 hours of public service employment, obtain his GED, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.
If Folk is convicted of first-degree criminal sexual assault, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
If he’s convicted of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, he faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
