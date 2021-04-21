Bamberg man accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman

A 26-year-old Bamberg man is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulting her.

Cecil Scotty Folk, of Colston Road, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of firearms and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. He’s being held without bail at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

A woman claims that Folk consumed alcohol on April 14 and said he was going to sexually assault her. He allegedly told her that if she reported him to her family or law enforcement, he’d kill them all.

She alleged that Folk used a chokehold on her until she passed out and then sexually assaulted her.

Folk then passed out too, she said.

That’s when she decided she could safely call for help.

When deputies arrived, they handcuffed Folk while he was sleeping and attempted to wake him up, the report states.

Deputies weren’t able to wake Folk.

Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg and Bamberg County EMS arrived on the scene and also attempted to wake Folk, but weren’t able to do so.