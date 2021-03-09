Bamberg man accused of burglary, grand larceny

A Bamberg man is charged with one count of grand larceny valued between $2,000 and $10,000 and two counts of first-offense third-degree burglary.

Keith Dargan Oliver, 38, of 145A Buckeye Road, appeared in bond court on Monday where a Bamberg County magistrate set his bond at $30,000, according to Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg.

“With the assistance of Bamberg County citizens, Bamberg Police Department, S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the S.C. Forestry Commission, the suspect was arrested without incident that night,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg said the majority of stolen items have been recovered, including a vehicle.

The burglaries occurred March 4. Officials first became aware of them when a person reported seeing a man wearing a burgundy top and black backpack leaving a residence. The man crossed into an adjoining field before running into a wooded area.

Deputies attempted to find the man, but weren’t successful.

At 5:41 p.m., a man on a tractor saw someone driving away in his truck. The man had left the keys inside of it, according to an incident report.

The man attempted to chase down his truck, but his tractor couldn’t catch up.