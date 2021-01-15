Bamberg man accused of attacking Orangeburg woman holding 1-year-old

Orangeburg

A Bamberg man is accused of hitting a woman in her face and kicking her while she was holding her 1-year-old child.

Avery Montel Ramsey, 28, of 2065 Cannon Bridge Road, is facing the charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and third-degree assault and battery stemming from a Dec. 19 incident.

He was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to an incident report, a woman heard a noise in her home and she went to check it out.

She claims Ramsey was in her house.

She went to grab her child and then Ramsey allegedly began hitting her and kicking her. The child was also injured.

The woman and child were eventually able to break free, the report said. She called for help at a nearby house.

Warrants say the woman sustained a fracture to her left maxillary sinus and the child received a hematoma on the forehead.

