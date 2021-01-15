Bamberg man accused of attacking Orangeburg woman holding 1-year-old

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Bamberg man is accused of hitting a woman in her face and kicking her while she was holding her 1-year-old child.
Avery Montel Ramsey, 28, of 2065 Cannon Bridge Road, is facing the charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and third-degree assault and battery stemming from a Dec. 19 incident.
He was taken into custody Wednesday.
According to an incident report, a woman heard a noise in her home and she went to check it out.
She claims Ramsey was in her house.
She went to grab her child and then Ramsey allegedly began hitting her and kicking her. The child was also injured.
The woman and child were eventually able to break free, the report said. She called for help at a nearby house.
Warrants say the woman sustained a fracture to her left maxillary sinus and the child received a hematoma on the forehead.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole weapons, jewelry and cash from a Baugh Street residence in Orangeburg on Thursday.
The following items were stolen: a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, an AR-15, a safe containing two pairs of diamond earrings and two gold chains and $2,500 cash which was inside of a dresser.
The value of the stolen items is $10,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole 12 stainless steel poles from a High Street location in Orangeburg on Thursday.
The thief damaged a building while stealing the poles, the owner told deputies.
The owner tracked the poles down at Sunshine Recycling.
Sunshine Recycling provided deputies with the identification of the person who brought the poles there, the report states.
• Someone stole a 2005 white Ford Expedition from Loves Travel Plaza around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The owner left her keys in the vehicle while she was inside the store, according to an incident report.
The vehicle is valued at $3,500.
