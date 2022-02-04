Bamberg County Sheriff: 7 charged in undercover drug operation

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office concluded a six-month undercover operation that led to several people being charged with distributing narcotics.

Deemed “Operation Thoroughbred,” the investigation and subsequent arrests stem from the distribution of illegal narcotics in Bamberg County, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

“If you are selling poison in our communities, it’s not a matter of if we will catch you, it’s a matter of when,” Bamberg County Sheriff Kenneth Bamberg said in a press release.

“Our narcotics investigators were exemplary in the preparation and execution of this operation,” he said.

With the assistance of the Bamberg Police Department; the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the following individuals were charged as a result of the operation:

• Charles K. Brown, 58, 61 Lewis Butler Road, Ehrhardt – Distribution of crack cocaine

• Johnathan B. Bunch, 48, 3482 Faust St., Bamberg – Distribution methamphetamine

• Gregory Dowling, 60, of 12303 Heritage Highway, Bamberg – Distribution crack cocaine

• James C. Hutto, 54, of 1055 Calhoun St., Bamberg – Distribution methamphetamine

• Jeremy D. Johnson, 39, of 600 Pine St., Bamberg – Distribution crack cocaine

• Kelli Hughes Walling-Parker, 44, of 304 Third St., Bamberg – Distribution methamphetamine

• Bertrand L. Richardson, 49, 91 Friendly St., Bamberg – Distribution crack cocaine

There are also active arrest warrants for several individuals who remain at large, Bamberg said.

