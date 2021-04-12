Bamberg County man charged in drive-by shooting

A Bamberg County man is accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting on Friday, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Eric Lamonte Johnson, 22, was charged by SLED with four counts of attempted murder and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

SLED warrants allege that Johnson drove a Dodge Charger slowly past a Race Street residence in Bamberg. Gunfire erupted from the vehicle as several people were outside the home, SLED claims.

“When the gunfire stopped, the vehicle sped off but was later stopped by law enforcement with evidence of the shooting found within. Several bullet defects were located in close proximity to where the victim and others were positioned at the time of the incident,” the warrants claim.

The warrants also allege that Johnson had three co-defendants in the vehicle with ages ranging in age from 14 to 16.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Bamberg Police Department.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

