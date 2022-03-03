Bamberg County jury: Man tried to kill person on dirt bike; murder charge pending against Olar man

An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Kelcie Gilbert, 39, was convicted on Wednesday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by a Bamberg County jury.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the attempted murder and five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by Circuit Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope, who presided over the trial. Gilbert will serve the sentences consecutively.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor David Miller and Assistant Solicitor Leigh Staggs of the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Gilbert shot the victim seven times from his car while the victim was riding a dirt bike on Low Country Highway in Olar on Jul 18, 2020.

After the shooting, Gilbert fled the scene. Law enforcement contacted him several hours later after he was identified as the shooter by multiple eye witnesses.

He claimed the shooting was in self-defense, the release said.

During closing arguments, Miller told the jury there was no evidence that suggested the victim possessed a gun other than Gilbert’s statements to police and to the jury. He said Gilbert’s statements were self-serving and changed over time.

The victim and two eye witnesses denied that the victim had a gun when the shooting occurred.

The victim’s mother addressed the court during sentencing and described the ordeal she and her son faced as a result of his injuries, the release said.

Gilbert has a prior conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is also facing unrelated charges of murder, assault and battery in the first degree and additional weapons charges. He’s accused of shooting into Shakeira Waymyers’ vehicle and killing her on July 5, 2021 in Denmark, according to warrants.

As a result of his convictions this week, he is now facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the pending murder charge.

