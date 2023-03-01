The S.C Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Bamberg County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Norwood Breland, 64, of Ehrhardt died following the collision, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.

The collision occurred on Ehrhardt Road, about one mile north of Ehrhardt, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Breland was traveling north when his bicycle was struck by an unknown vehicle also traveling north. The vehicle left the scene, Bolt said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.