Autopsy results pending after body found near Eutawville

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is awaiting autopsy results after a father and son found a body near Eutawville on Nov. 12.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said the adult white female has not yet been identified.

The body underwent autopsy in Newberry on Friday, but Fogle said on Monday the coroner’s office hasn’t received a report yet.

He also said the coroner’s office must first determine the woman’s identification then notify her next-of-kin before releasing autopsy results.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the two men were riding on a tractor along Cement Bridge Road when they discovered the woman’s body in a ditch around 4:15 p.m.

The woman’s body was facedown and wearing an orange shirt with a black skirt.

Cement Bridge Road runs from County Line Road to Toney Bay Road in unincorporated areas of Eutawville. The location of the ditch where the men discovered the body was about a quarter-mile from County Line Road.