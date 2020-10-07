Autopsy confirms Santee teen shot, killed

A Santee middle schooler died of a gunshot wound, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Tyler D. Benjamin’s death was a homicide, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday.
The 14-year-old died Monday night when he was struck by a bullet while on the front porch of his Tee Vee Road home.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Benjamin, who was a student at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.
Deputies were called to 3104 Tee Vee Road around 7:48 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting incident, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A witness reported Benjamin and another male were sitting on their home’s front porch when a white Honda and grey Acura passed.
Support Local Journalism
Shortly afterward, gunshots began to ring out from a wooded area near the home. Benjamin was shot.
The other male placed Benjamin into a vehicle and transported him to the Santee Healthplex, according to the report.
A few days earlier -- at about 3 a.m. Saturday -- someone fired several shots at the Tee Vee Road residence while a woman and four juveniles were inside.
The bullets went through the front of the residence, through the living room wall and into the mother and children's bedroom and bathroom, an incident report states.
The mother said prior to Saturday’s shooting, she observed a small car with a loud muffler sitting at the stop sign at Antioch Road and Tee Vee Road.
No injuries were reported in Saturday morning’s incident.
It was not immediately clear if the two incidents are related.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.