Autopsy confirms Santee teen shot, killed

A Santee middle schooler died of a gunshot wound, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Tyler D. Benjamin’s death was a homicide, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

The 14-year-old died Monday night when he was struck by a bullet while on the front porch of his Tee Vee Road home.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Benjamin, who was a student at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School.

Deputies were called to 3104 Tee Vee Road around 7:48 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting incident, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A witness reported Benjamin and another male were sitting on their home’s front porch when a white Honda and grey Acura passed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly afterward, gunshots began to ring out from a wooded area near the home. Benjamin was shot.

The other male placed Benjamin into a vehicle and transported him to the Santee Healthplex, according to the report.

A few days earlier -- at about 3 a.m. Saturday -- someone fired several shots at the Tee Vee Road residence while a woman and four juveniles were inside.