Authorities seek man in Springfield officer-involved shooting; SLED says no imminent threat

Authorities continue to seek the man who was involved in an officer-involved shooting with Springfield police.

Shots were fired Monday during a confrontation between a man and Springfield police officer, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. No injuries were reported.

"We do know local authorities continue to search to locate the individual," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Tuesday.

Crosby said a description of the person will be released when more information is obtained.

The person is not considered an imminent threat to the public, Crosby said.

The shooting incident occurred Monday morning when Springfield police were pursuing a person in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Crosby said. "As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time."

The Orangeburg County incident was the 45th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving Springfield Police Department.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None involved the Springfield Police Department.