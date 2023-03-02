Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An investigation is underway after $3,000 in cash and inventory disappeared from an Orangeburg convenience store, according to an incident report.

The store manager at EnMarket, located at 2083 St. Matthews Road, reported on Feb. 24 that a quarterly audit showed $3,000 missing in cash and inventory.

A review of the store’s surveillance video appeared to show an employee voiding the transactions of cash-paying customers, the report said.

The employee allegedly walked to the rear office of the business with what looked like “some cash in her hand and grabbed her pocketbook.”

The employee had her back turned toward the camera, but walked out of the office without any money in her hands, the report claims.

An investigator questioned the employee, who denied taking any money.

The case remains under investigation.

In an unrelated report, an accountant at Carolina Fresh Farms in Norway reported someone intercepted a $3,280 check and cashed it.

The accountant balanced the Savannah Highway business’s checkbook and discovered a check never made it to a seed company in Augusta, Ga.

The check had been mailed on Nov. 29 from the outside blue mailbox at the Neeses post office.

At some point after it was mailed, someone intercepted the check and replaced the name of the seed company with a woman’s name bearing a Columbia address.

The check was then deposited via mobile deposit into a SouthState bank account on Dec. 8.

The incident remains under investigation.