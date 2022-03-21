Audi SUV stolen from Orangeburg yard

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 2015 black Audi Q3 was stolen from a Cold Drive driveway early Saturday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Q3 is valued at $26,000.

In other reports:

• A Fountain Lake Drive man reported that someone stole his 2013 green Honda Forman 500 ATV from his Eutawville home on Friday evening.

The Forman is valued at $5,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck parked at an Elmwood Avenue home in Rowesville on Saturday.

The catalytic converter is valued at $500. Damage to the F-150 is valued at $500.

• A Ladson woman reported that someone broke into her 2020 Volvo XC60 while she was playing golf at the Holly Hill Country Club on Friday afternoon. The club is located at 9159 Old State Road.

A window was shattered and the following items were stolen: a Tory Burch purse, a Tory Burch cross-body bag, a pair of Apple AirPods and bank cards.

The value of the stolen items is $1,200. The estimated value of damage to the XC60 is $400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.