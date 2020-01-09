Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole two ATVs from Jimmy Jones Polaris on St. Matthews Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
An employee reported the thefts on Wednesday.
Two 2020 camouflage Ranger Crew ATVs were stolen. Both have dump beds.
One has a hard roof with a grey velvet interior, winch on the front, front and rear cameras, a 7-inch touch screen on the dashboard for GPS, overhead visor speakers in the front, rear roof speakers, a 10-inch subwoofer under the front passenger seat, a dome light and an added 900-watt charging system.
The other has a black hard top and a full lock and ride windshield.
The vehicles are valued at a total $36,249.
In other reports:
• A Norway man reported Wednesday that someone stole his 2003 brown Chevrolet Trailblazer from a Savannah Highway address in Neeses.
He told deputies he dropped off his vehicle to have some custom wheels installed.
The four-door vehicle also has a white lift gate/hatch and chrome rims.
It is valued at $5,000.
• A Santee man reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole his 1990 grey Ford Ranger.
A little while later, a deputy found the vehicle in a wooded area a few addresses away from the man’s Old Number Six Highway residence.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A Due Street man reported Wednesday morning that several items were stolen from his vehicle, including a black Fossil watch, a silver and gold Kenneth Cole watch, a silver Kenneth Cole watch and a coral pink Apple iPhone 8 with a broken screen.
The man told officers he left his 2017 black Chevrolet Impala unsecured.
The value of the stolen items is $1,010.
