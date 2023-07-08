COLUMBIA -- Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday the launch of TraffickProofSC, a statewide prevention education initiative of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force. The launch included a backpack giveaway at the Statehouse to highlight the importance of educating young people and their families on the realities of human trafficking.

TraffickProofSC is the overarching prevention education initiative that will begin with a four-part curriculum specifically for high school students. It is designed as an age-appropriate tool to educate and empower youth. The high school curricula will be available beginning September 1st.

“The crime of human trafficking continues to impact young people across our state,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “The State Task Force recognized the critical need to launch a statewide prevention education initiative. Our goal is to prevent the crime from happening while continuing to prosecute those who have committed the crime.”

South Carolina ETV partnered with the Task Force to develop videos and curricula focused on the broader issue of human trafficking as well as specifically focusing on sex trafficking, labor trafficking, and the dangers of social media.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with SCETV to develop age-appropriate, trauma-informed curricula for students across our state,” said State Task Force Director Kathryn Moorehead. “As we roll out TraffickProofSC for high school students, we are already planning for the middle school curricula that will be offered later in the year.”

“SCETV is honored to partner with the Attorney General's office to create learning experiences around a topic impacting so many students and families across our state," said SCETV Interim President and CEO Stephanie Cook. "This partnership aligns with our vision of a stronger, more informed, and connected South Carolina. We are grateful for the opportunity to leverage our platform in support of increased awareness, prevention, and justice.”

Throughout the summer, each of the 10 regional human trafficking task forces will collaborate with community partners to hold backpack giveaways at back-to-school events.

Please check humantrafficking.scag.gov for more information or visit the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force social media accounts.

To report Human Trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733. In case of an emergency, please call 911.