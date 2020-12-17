Attorney for suspended Bamberg County councilman withdraws request for bond

Suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard sought to be released on bond for a second time, but his request was withdrawn on Thursday.
Kinard is facing two federal charges related to allegations that he lied on paperwork needed to purchase a firearm. He’s been held at the Lexington County Detention Center since federal agents took him into custody on Dec. 4.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, filed a motion Wednesday requesting “reasonable bond” for Kinard. Sellers withdrew the request Thursday.
Sellers said he was withdrawing the request “due to new information and a recent change in circumstances surrounding this matter.”
Sellers also filed a waiver for Kinard’s detention hearing. While Kinard waived his right to a scheduled detention hearing, Sellers said he “reserves the right to petition the court for a bond at a detention hearing at a later date.”
Kinard is facing state charges of first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Sellers has said Kinard maintains his innocence on the state charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Kinard tried to buy a firearm while he was out on bond on the state charges and lied on the required paperwork.
Sellers argues in court filings that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, “handles many investigations pertaining to false information provided on firearm purchase applications and generally issues warnings to individuals for first-time offenses.”
Sellers also wrote, “As a lifelong South Carolinian, Mr. Kinard has strong family and community ties to the area. In addition to his strong ties to the community, he has successfully treated and managed his mental health and substance abuse issues. While released on his state bond, he has continued treatment and successfully maintained sobriety and mental wellness.”
“Mr. Kinard has remained in total compliance with the conditions of his state bond,” Sellers added.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said Wednesday, “The investigation regarding Mr. Kinard remains open and active.”
