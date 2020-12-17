Attorney for suspended Bamberg County councilman withdraws request for bond

Suspended Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard sought to be released on bond for a second time, but his request was withdrawn on Thursday.

Kinard is facing two federal charges related to allegations that he lied on paperwork needed to purchase a firearm. He’s been held at the Lexington County Detention Center since federal agents took him into custody on Dec. 4.

Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, filed a motion Wednesday requesting “reasonable bond” for Kinard. Sellers withdrew the request Thursday.

Sellers said he was withdrawing the request “due to new information and a recent change in circumstances surrounding this matter.”

Sellers also filed a waiver for Kinard’s detention hearing. While Kinard waived his right to a scheduled detention hearing, Sellers said he “reserves the right to petition the court for a bond at a detention hearing at a later date.”

Kinard is facing state charges of first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.