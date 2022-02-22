Attorney asks if case solved; testimony ends in quadruple murder trial

A defense attorney questioned whether investigators have really determined who killed four people in Holly Hill and left an 8-year-old injured.

“Everybody wanted this case solved,” First Circuit Public Defender Mark Leiendecker told the jury Tuesday.

“There were no arrests made for over a year,” he said.

Leiendecker is representing Robert “Pockets” Bailey, one of four Eutawville men accused in the July 15, 2015 quadruple homicide just outside of Holly Hill.

Bailey, Luther Joseph “Joe” Smith, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott and Derrick Coleman are each facing four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Coleman is not being tried with his co-defendants. He testified in the trial on Thursday.

The men are accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50, at Hutto’s home on July 15, 2015. The home is located at 7050 Old State Road.

Leiendecker chose not to provide opening statements to the jury at the start of the trial. Instead, he spoke after prosecutors finished with their witnesses, questioning whether investigators proved their case.

“Proving facts or providing facts? That’s the question,” Leiendecker stated.

“Providing facts suggests that someone gathered up a pile of evidence, but they’re not the same thing” as proving facts, Leiendecker said.

“If the facts, you think, are that Robert Bailey likely did this crime, that’s not going to be enough,” he said.

“This is a horrible, horrible incident that happened that night and so many families have been traumatized by that night,” Leiendecker said.

He told the jury its decision cannot be based on the emotional aspects of the case.

“The Solicitor’s Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, is responsible for solving this crime, you are not,” he said.

The defense called two witnesses before resting its cases at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Spencer McInvaille, an expert witness in digital forensic examination, testified that a phone belonging Coleman was in use near a cellphone tower in the Summerton area, not Holly Hill, around the time of the shooting deaths.

Under cross-examination by First Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne, McInvaille testified even though Coleman’s phone pinged off of a tower located in Summerton, that didn’t necessarily mean he was in Summerton when his phone was in use.

Osborne asked McInvaille about the ability of cellphone signals to ping from towers if there isn’t much interference, such as across water. Osborne noted that Coleman had a house in Eutawville on Lake Marion.

He presented McInvaille with the scenario of Coleman making a call from his back porch and if it was impossible for such data to be collected from the Summerton cell tower.

McInvaille testified it wasn’t an impossibility.

First Circuit Public Defender’s Office Investigator William “John” Tisdale testified about his efforts to follow the routes the shooters would have taken from the Holly Hill home.

Coleman alleges that he, Scott and Smith went to Indian Bluff Landing from Hutto’s home on the night of the murders.

While Coleman sat in his truck with Smith, Scott allegedly went into a wooded area at the landing and appeared to burn something.

Coleman also claims he saw Scott raise his arms in a throwing motion twice and then heard a splash.

Tisdale testified the area was poorly lit on July 15, 2015. Lighting and security cameras were installed in the landing area in October 2016.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse with closing arguments.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

