Attempted murder suspect sought

Authorities are seeking a Holly Hill man accused of shooting at someone on June 16, according to sheriff’s office Maj. Rene Williams.
Tari Jones, 52, of 1394 Unity Road, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Warrants accuse Jones of shooting a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu multiple times while a man was driving it.
The Malibu was parked at a Brightwater Drive residence when the driver heard gunshots. He sped away and allegedly damaged the home’s chain-link fence.
The driver wasn’t injured.
The driver alleged that Jones took some money from him and they’d gotten into a fight.
Jones is a Black male, standing about 6 feet 1 inch, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 175 to 210 pounds, according to the incident report.
Williams said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.
A witness said Jones was last seen driving a black Honda coupe.
If anyone knows Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 1995 gold Buick Century from the North Road Plaza parking lot, located at 2795 North Road, in Orangeburg on Thursday afternoon.
It is valued at $5,000.
• A 1993 CR250 dirt bike was stolen from an unsecured shed on Penn Road in Orangeburg, according to an incident report. The theft was reported late Thursday afternoon.
The dirt bike is valued at $1,200.
• Someone stole a silver Wesco boat trailer from a Ballard Lane property in Santee. The theft was reported Thursday morning.
The boat trailer is valued at $3,000.
