Attempted murder suspect sought

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are seeking a Holly Hill man accused of shooting at someone on June 16, according to sheriff’s office Maj. Rene Williams.

Tari Jones, 52, of 1394 Unity Road, is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Warrants accuse Jones of shooting a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu multiple times while a man was driving it.

The Malibu was parked at a Brightwater Drive residence when the driver heard gunshots. He sped away and allegedly damaged the home’s chain-link fence.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The driver alleged that Jones took some money from him and they’d gotten into a fight.

Jones is a Black male, standing about 6 feet 1 inch, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 175 to 210 pounds, according to the incident report.

Williams said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

A witness said Jones was last seen driving a black Honda coupe.