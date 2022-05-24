 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attempted murder suspect sought; man accused of shooting into Orangeburg home

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are searching for a man facing two charges of attempted murder.

Donivan Jamil Gregg, 42, is described as a Black man with short brown hair. He may have a connected mustache and beard.

Gregg has brown eyes, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 179 pounds.

Gregg is wanted on two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to an ODPS release.

ODPS warns Gregg should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gregg is known to drive a silver Ford Taurus, of an unknown year. He’s also known to frequent motels in the city of Orangeburg.

Gregg’s charges stem from an incident that occurred at 10:18 p.m. May 8 on Maxcy Street, City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said.

Witnesses told officers that someone inside a vehicle began shooting into a Maxcy Street home.

An adult woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter were in the home, according to an incident report.

They were not physically injured.

Officers collected a number of spent, .40-caliber shell casings from the road in front of the home.

If anyone knows Gregg’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Donivan Jamil Gregg

Gregg

 ODPS

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

