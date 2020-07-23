Attempted murder suspect seeks bond, citing Orangeburg County jail employees who’ve tested positive for coronavirus

An attempted murder suspect wants to be released on bond because of COVID-19 concerns at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Public defender Jason Turnblad filed a motion asking for bond reconsideration on Wednesday, saying in part, “a number of employees of the Orangeburg County Detention Center have COVID-19 and there are suspected inmates who present symptoms who have yet to be tested.”
Turnblad also noted that he learned at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday that an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who works courthouse security, tested positive for the virus at 8:30 a.m.
Turnblad represents Genard Waymyers, 35, of Tin Top Road, Cordova.
Waymyers is accused of shooting into a home on May 15. And on Jan. 4, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence.
After posting bond for the Jan. 4 and May 15 charges, deputies rearrested Waymyers on June 23 for violating the protection order from the initial domestic violence charge.
Turnblad said he’s concerned for Waymyers’ wellbeing should he remain at the detention center, alleging that Orangeburg County is not taking COVID-19 seriously or alerting others who may come into contact with infected employees.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, however, that there aren’t any inmates at the detention center who have the virus.
Young said the inmates aren’t tested for the virus, but they are carefully screened during intake and quarantined for 14 days before being added to the general population.
He said that a total of five officers and two civilians working at the detention center have tested positive for the virus.
He also noted that three officers are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus by their family members.
Young said that staff members are required to wear masks at all times when they’re in the building.
In addition, each day staff members undergo temperature screenings when they arrive for work.
He said staff is also encouraged to stay home if feeling sick and to self-isolate if household members are positive for the virus.
Young said visitors remain prohibited from the building, but that inmates have increased telephone privileges as a result.
He said staff is also responsible for increased daily cleaning and sanitizing efforts throughout the detention center.
He said inmates will continue to have bond hearings virtually.
The court has not yet made any determination about Waymyers’ bond reconsideration.
The coronavirus concerns at the jail were first reported in a story at Fitsnews.com.
