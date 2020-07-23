Attempted murder suspect seeks bond, citing Orangeburg County jail employees who’ve tested positive for coronavirus

Young said the inmates aren’t tested for the virus, but they are carefully screened during intake and quarantined for 14 days before being added to the general population.

He said that a total of five officers and two civilians working at the detention center have tested positive for the virus.

He also noted that three officers are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus by their family members.

Young said that staff members are required to wear masks at all times when they’re in the building.

In addition, each day staff members undergo temperature screenings when they arrive for work.

He said staff is also encouraged to stay home if feeling sick and to self-isolate if household members are positive for the virus.

Young said visitors remain prohibited from the building, but that inmates have increased telephone privileges as a result.

He said staff is also responsible for increased daily cleaning and sanitizing efforts throughout the detention center.

He said inmates will continue to have bond hearings virtually.

The court has not yet made any determination about Waymyers’ bond reconsideration.

The coronavirus concerns at the jail were first reported in a story at Fitsnews.com.

